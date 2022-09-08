Lifestyle

5 things to bring back home from your Gujarat trip

These few things are a must-buy when in Gujarat.

Popularly known for its stunning beaches, historical monuments, temple towns, hill resorts, and beautiful wildlife sanctuaries, Gujarat is one of the perfect places to visit on your next vacation. The city is also home to royal handicrafts, sculptures, handlooms, arts, and festivals which makes it richer and more vibrant. Here are five unique things to bring back home from your Gujarat trip.

Traditional material Bandhani material

Bandhani or bandhej material is an iconic part of Gujarat's tradition and culture. The Bhuj city in Gujarat is famous for its red bandhani. Also, Jamnagar in Gujarat is known for bandhani fabric with bright embroidery. The material is basically tie-dyed with a crushed finish. You can buy bandhani printed sarees, dupattas, scarves, kurtas, etc. The print signifies girlhood, love, and marital happiness.

Paintings Mata-ni-pachedi paintings

When you are in Gujarat, don't forget to take home a few mata-ni-pachedi paintings that you can display around your house. These traditional ritualistic paintings are available in two varieties - block printed versions with fine filigree designs and paintings on cloth of Mother Goddess handcrafted by master artisans. The designs are made using natural vegetable color extracts usually black and deep red.

Hand-woven fabric Khadi handicrafts and clothes

Khadi is basically a hand-woven natural fiber cloth usually made of cotton. The cloth is a symbol of the movement toward Indian independence. It was made popular by Mahatma Gandhi who used to spin khadi on his wheel. The fabric is available in the form of skirts, trousers, sarees, and kurtas. The material is slightly coarse, versatile, durable, and breathable.

Silk sarees Patola sarees

One of the most popular outfits in Gujarat, patola sarees are made in Patan, Gujarat. They are double ikkat weaves made from fine silk. According to legends, patola originated 900 years ago through the support of King Kumarpala who made it a symbol of wealth. The creation of these sarees is labor-intensive and each saree takes six months to one year to be made.

Traditional embroidery Embroidered fabric

Gujarat is well-known around the world for its traditional and intricate embroidery. Saurashtra in Gujarat's Kutch district is the center of needlework. You can buy beautifully embroidered cushion covers where Kutchi embroidery is done on Mushroom silk along with exemplary mirrorwork. You can also get your hands on embroidered blouse pieces, and stoles. Other embroidery styles include Bhavariyo, Neran, Sakri, Abhlya mirrorwork, etc.