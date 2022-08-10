Lifestyle

5 things to bring back home from your Turkey trip

These items are some of the must-buys when in Turkey.

Known for its intricate architecture, breathtaking scenery, fascinating history, amazing cruising routes, vibrant arts, warm people, and best shopping centers, Turkey is a popular destination among tourists. If you are planning to shop in Turkey, head on to the bazaars - unique markets known for selling affordable and good-quality items. Here are five things to bring back home from your Turkey trip.

Hand-woven textile Kilim rugs

Kilim rugs are one of the most popular things to buy in Turkey. Originating in the Anatolia area, kilims are basically pileless pieces of hand-woven textile produced using a flat weaving technique. These rugs are available in different sizes. However, you can buy the 1x2 meter ones which are easy to roll and pack. You can visit Istanbul's Grand Bazaar to buy kilim rugs.

Black coffee Turkish coffee

Turkish coffee is a strong black coffee that requires an acquired taste. It usually involves boiling finely ground coffee in a pot called cezve, with sugar. The coffee powder settles at the cup's bottom and the top is covered with a foam layer. Buy special tulip-shaped Turkish tea sets to serve the coffee. You can find the best Turkish coffee at Grand Bazaar.

Repel evil eye The blue evil eye or Nazar Boncuk

One of the most famous souvenirs and authentic cultural items to purchase in Turkey, these blue discs with dots forming an eye motif at the center are supposed to be hung at storefronts or doors to ward off negative energy. These ornaments come in various forms including lapel badges, ceramic items, amulets, jewelry, bookmarks, and keychains. You can also attach these to babies' clothing.

Handmade soaps Olive oil soap

Some of the best natural and handmade olive oil soaps are available in Turkey and you can pick a few to gift them to your loved ones back home. They are made using natural ingredients and are gentle on the skin. These soaps represent old traditions of the centuries stemming from hamams. You can get the finest olive oil soaps at Egyptian Spice Market.

Exquisitely handmade lamps Traditional Turkish mosaic lamps

Usually made of high-quality brass and glass, Turkish mosaic lamps are inspired by the vivid decorations of the Sultan's royal palaces. These lamps are exquisitely handmade and are constructed by combining Turkey's centuries-old glassmaking tradition from the pre-electricity era of oil lamps. Available in different motifs, colors, and styles, you can hang these lamps in chandelier style or use them as vase-like desk lamps.

Information Bonus! Treat yourself to some Turkish delight

Remember how the White Witch lured Edmund in the first Narnia movie with some Turkish delight? Well, it is a sweet treat worth trading your life for! Your trip to Turkey may feel incomplete if you return without a box of lokum in different flavors.