5 most expensive Airbnbs in the world

Written by Sneha Das Jun 27, 2022

These five most expensive Airbnbs in the world are luxurious and royal and will ensure you a comfortable stay.

Airbnb has become the most preferred mode of accommodation for many as it offers private homestays, and apartments to travel enthusiasts for vacation purposes. Situated at convenient locations, Airbnbs offer a generous supply of essential and luxurious household amenities. Here are the five most expensive Airbnbs in the world that will make your jaws drop while ensuring an ultra-luxurious and comfortable stay.

Airbnb 1 Villa Victoria in Cote d'Azur, France

Located between the village of St. Tropez and the world-famous Canoubiers Beach, Villa Victoria is one of the most expensive Airbnbs, and for good reason. The luxurious property features a private helipad along with a villa host, housekeeper, a dedicated trip designer, and a private chef. The property has seven bedrooms with a heated pool, wine cellar, and a pool house with a kitchen.

Airbnb 2 Villa Machiavelli in Tuscany, Italy

Located just outside Florence in the Chianti Classico region, Villa Machiavelli is an exclusive property on the list that offers a stunning view of the countryside. The 16th-century villa can accommodate up to 16 people and the wonderful setting features the beauty of historical art and culture. You can arrive here by helicopter and also explore the olive groves and vineyards.

Airbnb 3 Chateau du Mailly in Burgundy, France

If you want to experience living like royalty in a castle all to yourself, then the Chateau du Mailly will seem nothing less than a paradise. Located in northern Burgundy, this fairytale-like castle is perched high up on a cliff with 15-century fortifications. With 20 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a cave bedroom, and a living room, the castle lives up to its reputation.

Airbnb 4 Park City Castle Mansion in Utah, USA

If you desire magnificence blended with quietude then the Park City Castle Mansion is your pick. Spread across 5.8 acres, the precious Airbnb mansion features a grand hall with marble floors, a huge limestone carved fireplace, and a walnut wall. It has six bedrooms, a game room, a fitness center, a library, and a formal and informal dining room to accommodate 21 guests.

Airbnb 5 Estate Brisa in Punta Mita, Mexico

This expensive Airbnb in Punta Mita, Mexico takes comfort and luxury to a whole new level. Offering picturesque views of the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, the massive property is spread across two floors and features a giant open-plan foyer-style living room. It also has a private beach, stunning gardens, game room, cinema room, yoga room, infinity pool, gym, and spa.