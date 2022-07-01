Lifestyle

Italian Alpine resort uses sounds of nature to entice tourists

The Italian resort aims to lure in tourists in the summer with soothing sounds of nature. (Photo credit: Flickr)

At a time when social media and all platforms of advertising are brimming with exquisite visuals, a resort in Italy has decided to focus on a different sense altogether. To entice summer vacationers, the Alpine resort Courmayeur Mont-Blanc is launching a tourism campaign entirely based on sounds themed on nature. The track includes audio originating from the flora and fauna of the area!

Ambient sounds Italian musician Max Casacci came up with the idea

The idea was conceived by musician Max Casacci, a member of the Italian rock band Subsonica. The music will contain the ambient sounds of Val Ferret and Val Fény which are at the foot of Mont Blanc, birdsong, the sound of gurgling waterfalls, and the sound of the wind. Sounds exciting, right? Be prepared for some high-quality ASMR music to calm your mind.

Available now Soundtrack to transport listeners to the Alps

The soundtrack promises to transport listeners to the Alps, irrespective of where they listen to the song. A respite for nature lovers, and peace seekers, this track will help them feel far from the crowd and fast-paced city life. The tourism promotion campaign is available on Spotify, on Courmayeur's website, in several European countries till August via a QR code.

Boosts tourism The need for tranquil tourist places

This peaceful soundtrack may invite many travelers and tourists who dislike common tourist spots. Travel and tourism have boomed over the decades. However, with too many people visiting certain places, there's been a problem of overtourism which is posing a threat to the natural habitat of those affected regions. Identifying this soon, many travelers avoid tourist places and go in search of offbeat destinations.

Quiet parks America has parks earmarked as 'quiet parks'

More and more urban populations are getting frustrated with their fast life and often seek time off in the mountains from all the hustle-bustle. In response to the increasing need for some peace and quiet during vacation, certain parks and green spaces in the US that offer quietude are listed by an American association as "quiet parks."