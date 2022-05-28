Lifestyle

5 popular tourist places to visit in Lunglei, Mizoram

5 popular tourist places to visit in Lunglei, Mizoram

Written by Sneha Das May 28, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Lunglei will leave you awestruck with its picturesque setting. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in the south-central part of Mizoram, Lunglei is an unexplored place that is sure to mesmerize tourists with its scenic beauty and natural landscape. You can enjoy some adventure activities here, including trekking, camping, and bird watching. You can also witness the relics of British missionaries here. Here are five popular tourist places to visit in Lunglei for a great experience.

#1 Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary

Spread across an area of 50 square kilometers, Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary is the perfect place to witness nature at its best. Surrounded by lush green pastures and evergreen forests, wild elephants often migrate to this place from Bangladesh. When here, you can spot tigers, leopards, porcupines, jungle cats, leaf monkeys, and more. You can also find different unique bird species in this sanctuary.

#2 Saikuti Hall

If you want to experience the local culture and heritage of Mizoram, then you shouldn't miss out on Saikuti Hall. It's a huge multi-storeyed building that houses a library, auditorium, conference hall, stores, restaurants, and much more. The district museum here was established in 2006. You can find rare artifacts, statues, and symbols of Mizo heritage here along with valuable books on their culture.

#3 Nghasih Stream

A tributary of the Tlawng River, Nghasih Stream is a small and sparkling riverine that is blessed with picturesque surroundings and a pleasant climate. You can spend some peaceful and relaxing time here with your loved ones while enjoying the natural setting and the mesmerizing beauty of the river. You can even practice meditation here for some inner peace.

#4 Lunglei Bridge

Lunglei originally means "bridge of rocks." So, in order to understand the historical significance of the place, you must visit the Lunglei Bridge. It is basically a bridge of rock that is nestled around the Nghasih Stream. Set against the backdrop of the stunning green hills, the bridge will offer you a spectacular view of the surrounding areas along with the gushing river.

#5 Saza Wildlife Sanctuary

Spread over an area of 150 square kilometers, Saza Wildlife Sanctuary is surrounded by lush green trees, colorful wildflowers, and exotic flora and fauna. An ideal place for wildlife and nature lovers, the sanctuary houses different species of wild animals like leopards, barking deer, and rhesus monkeys along with a few varieties of migratory birds. The ambiance of the sanctuary will refresh your mind.