5 offbeat tourist places near Hyderabad

The City of Nizams, Hyderabad, is a treat for tourists. But if you are tired of the same old city hullabaloo, it's time to look for something different. To relax and not be disturbed by the crowd, to gape at natural wonders and ancient architecture, you must be in search of destinations around the city to get through the weekend. Here are our suggestions.

#1 Medak

Medak, a small town in Telangana, is home to the Medak Fort, which witnessed the history of the Kakatiya empire and has influence of both Hindu and Islamic style architectures. You can trek to the fort on a hilltop. The Medak Cathedral Church has stories of Christ's life engraved on stained glasses. Also visit the Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary, Edithanur Caves, and Singur Dam.

#2 Belum Caves

The Belum Caves were discovered by a British surveyor Robert Bruce Foote, in 1884. The arch-like formation resembles a lion's head and is hence called Simhadwaram. The cave has a stone formation from the time when Buddhist monks meditated inside the caves. A major attraction is the sounds created by the stalactites in the Saptasvarala Guha when you strike the rocks.

#3 Akkamahadevi Caves

Akkamahadevi Caves near Srisailam is located in the Nallamalla Forest and can be accessed by boat. The caves are named after the 12th-century saint Akkamahadevi who worshipped Lord Shiva. Ride on River Krishna to reach a place from where a short trek will take you to the cave. You can book a ride from the Patala Ganga ghat.

#4 Kanakai Waterfall

Located in Adilabad district, Telangana, Kanakai Waterfall on Kadem river is near a small village called Girnoor of the Bazarhatnoor Mandal. There are actually three waterfalls within a small area. Also called Kanakadurga waterfalls, villagers come to offer their prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga in the temple. The whole area is covered with thick vegetation and sharp rock formations.

#5 Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary

Pakhal Lake is an artificial lake in the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary in the Warangal district of Telangana. The flora consists of mixed forests, bamboo, and teak forests. This lake was built on a tributary of River Krishna by the Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva in 1213 AD to serve irrigational purposes. Pakhal Lake Warangal has become a popular place for tourists to visit and relax.