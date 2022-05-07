Lifestyle

5 gluten-free recipes that are healthy as well as tasty

5 gluten-free recipes that are healthy as well as tasty

Written by Sneha Das May 07, 2022, 12:32 pm 2 min read

These delicious recipes will make it easy for you to follow a strict gluten-free diet. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Gluten is basically a protein that is found in grains like wheat, barley, oats, and rye that can sometimes cause an allergic reaction by affecting your gut. It is extremely harmful to people with celiac disease. A gluten-free diet mainly consists of fruits, vegetables, eggs, and low-fat dairy products that improve energy levels and eliminate bloating. Here are five healthy and tasty gluten-free recipes.

#1 Sabudana khichdi

Popular during the Navratri season, this wholesome dish is completely gluten-free and tastes amazing. Wash and soak sabudana for one hour. Mix sabudana with salt, chili powder, and peanuts. Saute cumin, curry leaves, and red chilis in ghee. Add the sabudana mixture and cook well. Turn off the heat, add lemon juice, and mix again. Garnish with green chilies and coriander and serve hot.

#2 Quinoa upma

Loaded with veggies, this quinoa upma is gluten-free, healthy, and makes for the perfect nutritious breakfast. Saute mustard seeds and asafoetida in oil. Add ginger, green chilies, curry leaves, peanuts, onions, carrot, and green peas, and saute well. Add quinoa, chili powder, salt, and hot water. Mix well and cook for 20 minutes. Add lemon juice and fresh coriander and mix again. Serve hot.

#3 Peanut laddoos

If you are a fan of besan laddoos, then you will love these healthy, gluten-free peanut ladoos as well. Roast and coarsely blend peanuts. Saute the crushed peanuts in ghee. Add cardamom powder, powdered sugar, some more ghee and mix well. Let it cool. Make small balls out of the mixture and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Your peanut laddoos are ready.

#4 Almond and fig halwa

Made with fresh figs, almonds, milk, and loads of ghee, this sweet and luscious gluten-free halwa will satisfy your sugar cravings. Add figs to boiling water and cook for three-four minutes. Blend the figs with water to make a smooth paste. Saute powdered almonds in ghee. Add pureed figs, water, sugar, cardamom powder, and milk powder, and cook. Garnish with sliced almonds and serve.

#5 Ragi roti

Rich in calcium, ragi roti is an Indian bread made with ragi flour and mild spices that is absolutely gluten-free. Mix together ragi flour, chopped green chilies, cumin, salt, and water and make a soft dough out of it. Make small balls and roll them to prepare the rotis. Spread oil over the roti, and cook for some time. Serve with curd or chutney.