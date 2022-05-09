Lifestyle

Domestic travel will trump foreign trips this summer: Report

Written by Lahari Basu May 09, 2022, 09:38 am 2 min read

Most Indian travelers are choosing domestic travel over international travel post-pandemic. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

We travel bugs can't keep calm this summer as all domestic travel restrictions have been lifted for the first time since the 2020 lockdown! Chasing consumer travel sentiment across the country, OYO has published a Mid-Summer Vacation Index 2022 which says, over 61% of Indian travelers plan to take vacations this summer. And 94% of them preferred domestic travel!

#1 Budget trips will rule the charts

In a strong bounceback this summer, one in two Indian travelers is planning to head out on their first trip since the 2020 lockdown. Most travelers want to stick to a budget trip under Rs. 10,000. A huge chunk wants relaxing holidays, some others look forward to exploring nature, clicking pictures for Instagram, and trying out the local cuisine.

#2 Curbs on travel to foreign countries made a difference

The survey shows more interest in domestic alternatives over foreign destinations despite no curbs on international travel. Travelers are ready to vacation in Gulmarg over Switzerland, in Coorg over Scotland, and Auli over Alaska! Richa Maheshwari, fashion photographer and avid traveler, says, "The biggest reposition happened because of the pandemic where access to foreign destinations was cut off completely."

#3 Hassle-free travel

Maheshwari further says, "The overhauled image of Indian hospitality among travelers was sparked by sensitivity toward promoting, growing, and investing in local businesses." "Packaging of nationalism helped as well." "Of course, travelers have also realized the advantages of saving travel time, expenditure on visas forex and formalities, and the pain of pre-planning for an alien land because traveling within known boundaries is comparatively hassle-free!"

#4 Higher personalization and flexibility

"Consumers are now looking for higher personalization and flexibility when it comes to digital payments, easy booking modifications, or even support to resolve queries," explained Shreerang Godbole, SVP, Product & Chief Service Officer, OYO. "Adding to this trend, we strongly believe that domestic destinations will benefit the most from this bounce back, especially the smaller unexplored ones."

#5 Some interesting figures from the report

64.3% of Indians chose vacations over staycations, and beaches outdid mountains for preference. 55% prefer short trips of 1-3 days. Hotels are the most preferred lodging option with 44% votes; alternate accommodations like homestays followed. 58% voted for Goa as their dream beach destination, followed by Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Kerala. One in every three Indians prefers booking their travel on short notice.