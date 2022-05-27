Lifestyle

5 things to do in Munnar

Written by Sneha Das May 27, 2022

Munnar is also known as the 'Kashmir of South India.' (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in Kerala, Munnar is a stunning hill station that previously served as a resort for the British Raj elite. Surrounded by gushing waterfalls, tea plantations, dense forests, picturesque valleys, and blessed with pleasant weather all year round, Munnar is the ideal place for your summer vacation. Munnar is well-known for a rare plant called Neelakurinji. Here are five things to do in Munnar.

#1 Enjoy a fun shikara ride at Kundala Lake

Kundala Lake is sure to leave you spellbound with its stunning landscape and serene atmosphere. The adjacent hills and valleys of Kundala Lake are known for the rare and exotic Neelakurinji flowers which blossom once in 12 years. You can enjoy a shikara ride at Kundala Lake while enjoying the breathtaking backdrop. You can also try row boating and paddle boating here.

#2 Take an elephant safari at Carmelagiri Elephant Park

Want to experience a fun elephant safari in Munnar? Then head on to the Carmelagiri Elephant Park which is one of the major tourist attractions in Munnar, especially for kids. You can take a short elephant ride of 10-15 minutes while witnessing the sprawling tea plantations, tall trees, and rolling verdant slopes. You can also click some pictures and feed fruits to the elephants.

#3 Take a stroll around the Tea Museum

The Tata Tea Museum was established in 2005 to give some basic information to tourists on tea processing. The museum houses the Rotorvane, a traditional tea roller used for processing CTC tea. It also houses the Kundale Valley Light Railway Engine, power generating Pelton Wheel, iron oven, magneto phone, wooden bathtub, manual calculators, etc. You can taste different types of tea here.

#4 Enjoy a Kathakali dance performance at Thirumeny Cultural Center

If you want to feel the true essence and culture of South India, then you must witness a Kathakali dance performance when in Munnar. This traditional Indian dance form is distinguished by colorful costumes, makeup, and face masks and usually focuses on telling tales from Hindu epics. You can visit the Thirumeny Cultural Center to watch the dance performance which is Kerala's cultural symbol.

#5 Try the local cuisine of Munnar

You must try the authentic South Indian cuisine when in Munnar. Appam with stew is a popular food here where soft thick rice-like pancakes with a paper-thin outer cover are served with a creamy coconut-based gravy. You must also try Puttu & Kadala curry which is a popular breakfast in Munnar. Idiyappam with egg curry, Kerala prawn curry, and Malabar paratha are also must-try.