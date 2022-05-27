Lifestyle

All about Pico laser technology and its uses

Picosecond laser technology treats skin imperfections and removes tattoos. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Picosecond laser technology is an FDA-approved laser launched by Cynosure in 2012. Other laser companies eventually launched picosecond devices over the years. The technology is widely used for tattoo removal, and to treat pigmentation on the skin, fine lines, and acne scars. This treatment can remove wrinkles, birthmarks, melasma, sunspots, and generate anti-aging properties on the skin making you look younger.

Understanding the technology What is Pico laser?

This technology is a non-surgical, non-invasive laser skin treatment used to address several common skin imperfections. Pico technology is considered to be one of the most advanced laser treatments currently. It is a quick and selective treatment of pigmented areas on the skin. It delivers noticeable results in fewer sessions than others and can be used anywhere on the body.

Process How does it work?

The Pico laser device converts light energy into controlled ultra-short pulses that diffuse ink/pigment particles with high pressure, breaking them into smaller dust particles. After they are broken down, these particles are discarded by the body. Each pulse releases energy in a picosecond, ie one trillionth of a second. Using "pigment-seeking technology," it targets highly pigmented areas or ink.

Effectiveness How effective is the technology?

Pico lasers are safe treatments and can be used for darker skin types too. When the energy is delivered to the skin, it shatters the pigment called the chromophore and there is no dissipation of heat, so no risk of burning. The laser creates microscopic "controlled wounds" to kick-start the natural healing process, producing more collagen and elastin to heal the area.

The pros surpass cons Benefits of Pico laser treatment

These are perhaps the least painful tattoo removal devices, as per a study published in 2019. Pico lasers are safe for darker skin types too. The laser is designed to maximize results and eliminate long-term skin damage. Pico laser takes multiple sessions to completely remove a tattoo. The cost can vary depending on the size of the area and multiple colors of a tattoo.

Aftercare Caring for the skin after treatment

Prevent the area that needs Pico laser from sun exposure, before and after the treatment. Depending on your skin type, sun exposure, hormones, and skincare, you may need more sessions. Results can usually be seen within four to five sessions. Do not shower or soak the treated area for at least 24 hours. Avoid swimming and hot baths until the area has healed.