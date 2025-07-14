What to expect from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' S03

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds features returning actors Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. The ensemble cast also includes Martin Quinn, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Jess Bush. The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Weed Road Pictures, HMRX Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Production timeline

Season 3 announcement, filming details, episode count

The third season was announced in March 2023, with pre-production starting as early as June 2022. However, filming was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. Production eventually commenced in December 2023 and wrapped up in May 2024 at CBS Stages Canada in Mississauga, Ontario. The new season will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on JioHotstar from July 18 to September 12, 2025. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.