Where to watch Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' after theatrical run

The highly anticipated Tamil film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth , will make its way to Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The film has been generating immense excitement as it marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj , known for films like Master and Vikram. It releases on August 14, clashing with War 2.

Release window 'Coolie' will follow extended OTT release window Typically, Tamil films make their OTT debut four weeks after their theatrical release. However, Coolie will reportedly have an extended window of eight weeks. This means the film is expected to premiere on Prime Video around October 14. The exact date will be confirmed after the film's theatrical run concludes.

Film overview A look at the star-studded cast and crew Coolie is a gangster drama that delves into the life of a kingpin seeking revenge on old enemies. The film also sheds light on the dark world of gold smuggling. The cast includes Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Kannada star Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Pooja Hegde in a special appearance in the song Monica.