Jannik Sinner wins the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles title: Stats

Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. The match played on Centre Court, saw Sinner lose the 1st set 4-6. He made a strong comeback and pocketed the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner has denied Spaniard Alcaraz his third consecutive title at this prestigious tournament. Here's more.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record The last time Sinner and Alcaraz met was in the 2025 French Open final. Alcaraz staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down to defeat Sinner in an epic five-set battle. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head record 8-5 from 13 meetings on the ATP Tour. Before this, Alcaraz had won all of their last five encounters.

Finals Sinner denies Alcaraz a fourth straight final win against him This was the pair's 5th meeting in a final on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz leads Sinner 3-2 in ATP event finals. Alcaraz had beaten Sinner in each of the pair's last three meetings which have been finals. Apart from winning the French Open, Alcaraz beat Sinner in the final of 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Rome. He also won the Beijing title in 2024.

81-19 Sinner wins his maiden Wimbledon crown and a fourth Slam Sinner has clinched his maiden Wimbledon crown. He owns a 20-4 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 81-19. Sinner is now a four-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up from five finals. The Italian is 20-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros.

Do you know? Sinner stands tall in his 100th Grand Slam match As mentioned, Sinner is 81-19 at Grand Slams. This marked his 100th match across Slam events. He is 22-4 at Australian Open, 22-6 at Roland Garros, 20-4 at Wimbledon and 17-5 at US Open.

Information Decoding Sinner's 4 Grand Slam title wins Sinner has won the Australian Open title twice in 2024 and 2025 respectively. He has also won one US Open title in 2024. And now, he has bagged the Wimbledon. Notably, he is a one-time runner-up at the French Open.

Alcaraz Alcaraz's 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon ends Alcaraz saw his 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon come to an end. Before this, he pocketed two successive Wimbledon finals in 2023 and 2024. Alcaraz also lost his maiden Grand Slam final. He was 5-0 in finals before this. Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles (2023-2024), he has won one US Open and two French Open honors.

Do you know? 13th defeat at Grand Slams for five-time winner Alcaraz With this result against Sinner, Alcaraz has raced to a 77-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 24-3.

Information Wimbledon 2025: Here are the match stats Alcaraz doled out 15 aces compared to Sinner's 8. However, the former committed 7 double faults with Sinner committing two. Sinner had a 75% win on the 1st serve and 63% win on the 2nd. He converted 4/9 break points.

Records Sinner makes these records As mentioned, Sinner claimed an 81st men's singles match win at Grand Slam events. As per Opta, since 2000, only Rafael Nadal (86) has claimed more wins from his first 100 men's singles matches at Grand Slams. Sinner is the first player born since 1990 to defeat multiple reigning champions at Grand Slam events.

Do you know? Sinner joins this illustrious list Sinner is now one of five players aged 23 or under in the Open Era to simultaneously hold three men's singles titles at Grand Slams, along with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Nadal.