The Australian Open has been marred by a contentious umpire decision during the quarter-final match between second-seeded Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro.

Despite Swiatek's 6-1, 6-2 victory over Navarro, the match was overshadowed by a disputed call by umpire Eva Asderaki.

The controversy arose when Navarro attempted to challenge a point she believed involved a double bounce, but was denied due to existing rules.

However, during the post-match press conference, Navarro was seemingly frustrated and called for a rule change.