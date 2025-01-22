Australian Open: Navarro demands rule change after controversial umpire call
What's the story
The Australian Open has been marred by a contentious umpire decision during the quarter-final match between second-seeded Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro.
Despite Swiatek's 6-1, 6-2 victory over Navarro, the match was overshadowed by a disputed call by umpire Eva Asderaki.
The controversy arose when Navarro attempted to challenge a point she believed involved a double bounce, but was denied due to existing rules.
However, during the post-match press conference, Navarro was seemingly frustrated and called for a rule change.
Disputed call
The incident that sparked controversy
The contentious decision arose during a crucial moment when Navarro faced a break point at 2-2 in the second set.
Navarro played a drop shot which Swiatek returned after sliding across the court.
However, a review later showed that the ball had double-bounced before Swiatek could reach it, but Navarro continued playing and only challenged the call after the rally ended.
When Navarro later attempted to challenge the point, it was denied due to current rules.
Challenge denied
Umpire's decision, current rule, and crowd reaction
Umpire Asderaki, previously criticized during Carlos Alcaraz's quarter-final, denied Navarro's challenge in a pivotal moment.
At the Australian Open, players can only challenge judgment calls like double bounces if they halt play immediately.
Since Navarro continued until the rally's end, her challenge was invalid.
However, wen the replay on the big screen showed a double bounce, murmurs of frustration echoed through the crowd, highlighting their discontent with the umpire's decision.
Rule revision
Navarro's plea for rule change
As mentioned, after the match in the post-match press conference, Navarro vented her frustration and called for a change in the rules.
"Yeah, it's tough. I think we should be able to see it afterwards and make that call," she said.
"I think the rules should be different. I think we, for sure, should be able to look at it afterwards and decide."
Meanwhile, this controversy has raised several questions regarding the AO's existing rules and their effect on players.
Post-match reflections
Swiatek's response to the controversy
Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also weighed in on the incident in the post-match press conference.
She said she was unsure if it was a double bounce or if she hit it with her racket frame.
"I wasn't sure if it was a double bounce or I hit it with my frame (of the racquet). It was hard to say because I was full sprinting," said Swiatek.
Additionally, Swiatek also credited Navarro for a tougher match than the results suggest.