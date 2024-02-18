Iga Swiatek lifts her 18th women's singles career title: Stats
Polish star Iga Swiatek has claimed the 2024 Qatar Open honor after defeating Elena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-2. Swiatek won the season's maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha With the win, Swiatek has now lifted her 18th women's singles career title on the WTA Tour. It was a solid win for the Pole, who has now clinched three successive honors here in Doha.
Swiatek has dominated the scene at the Qatar Open
In 2022, Swiatek overcame Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 to win her maiden title in Doha. In 2021, she took down Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0. And now, the world number one defeated Rybakina in straight sets. Swiatek owns a 13-1 career win-loss record at the Qatar Open; her only loss at this event was in the 2020 second round to Svetlana Kuznetsova.