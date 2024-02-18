Polish star Iga Swiatek has claimed the 2024 Qatar Open honor (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Iga Swiatek lifts her 18th women's singles career title: Stats

What's the story Polish star Iga Swiatek has claimed the 2024 Qatar Open honor after defeating Elena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-2. Swiatek won the season's maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha With the win, Swiatek has now lifted her 18th women's singles career title on the WTA Tour. It was a solid win for the Pole, who has now clinched three successive honors here in Doha.

Dominance

Swiatek has dominated the scene at the Qatar Open

In 2022, Swiatek overcame Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 to win her maiden title in Doha. In 2021, she took down Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0. And now, the world number one defeated Rybakina in straight sets. Swiatek owns a 13-1 career win-loss record at the Qatar Open; her only loss at this event was in the 2020 second round to Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Successive honors