2023 Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 08:30 pm 2 min read

Aryna Sabalenka came from behind to beat Varvara Gracheva in the second round at the 2023 Wimbledon on Friday. Sabalenka, who lost the first set 2-6, went on to seal the next two sets 7-5, 6-2. Sabalenka has now completed 50 match wins across Grand Slams. She has also improved her Wimbledon tally to 8-4. Here we present the key stats.

Key numbers for Sabalenka

Sabalenka now owns a 37-7 win-loss record this year on the WTA Tour. She has already claimed three honors. Sabalenka, who missed last year's Wimbledon, had reached the semis in 2021. Sabalenka, who won the 2023 Australian Open, and reached the semis at Roland Garros, raced to a 14-1 record at Slams in 2023. Meanwhile, this was the first meeting between Sabalenka and Gracheva.

Key stats from the match

Sabalenka doled out nine aces compared to her opponent's three, who also made five double faults. Sabalenka clocked one more (6). Sabalenka had an 84% win on the first serve and a 43% win on the second. She converted 4/16 break points.

Key numbers for Kvitova, who outclassed Sasnovich

Petra Kvitova, who recently claimed her 31st career singles title, claimed an impressive win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6-2, 6-2). Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 respectively, has raced to a 37-12 win-loss record at the event. Overall, she owns a 126-54 record at Slams. In 2023, Kvitova has a win-loss record of 24-7, winning two titles.

Key results in women's singles (second round)

Kvitova will now face qualifier Natalija Kostic in the third round. Kostic overcame Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 7-5. 25th seed Madison Keys claimed a 7-5, 6-3 win over Viktorija Golubic. 29th seed Irina-Camelia Begu was overcome by Anna Blinkova in a 7-5, 6-3 duel. 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Madison Brengle 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Unique record scripted in the Alexandrova-Brengle clash

As per Opta, Alexandrova versus Brengle is the first 3-tie breaks women's singles match in Wimbledon in the Open Era and the fourth in a Major (after Graf-Shriver US 1985, Fernandez-Meskhi US 1991, and Masarova-Bogdan US 2021).

