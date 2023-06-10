Sports

2023 French Open: Meet the men's singles finalists

2023 French Open: Meet the men's singles finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 10, 2023, 05:13 pm 4 min read

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be facing off in the 2023 French Open men's singles final on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be facing off in the 2023 French Open men's singles final on Sunday. Djokovic is into his seventh French Open final and is chasing a third crown at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Ruud has reached his second successive French Open final and a third overall. He is searching for his maiden Grand Slam honor. Here's the preview.

Why does this story matter?

Djokovic goes into Sunday's final as the favorite. His experience and success over the years will make life difficult for Ruud. Djokovic, who has won 22 Grand Slam honors, can steer clear of Rafael Nadal for the most titles. Meanwhile, Ruud deserves credit for a crunch show at Roland Garros across two successive seasons. He loves playing on this surface and will test Djokovic.

Djokovic's road to the 2023 French Open final

Djokovic started by overcoming Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6. In the second round, the Serb beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3. In the third round, Djokovic overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 7-6, 6-2. In the round of 16, he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. In the quarters, he overcame Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4. In the semis, he beat Carlos Alcaraz.

Ruud's road to the 2023 French Open final

In the first round, Ruud overcame Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. He downed Giulio Zeppieri in the second round (6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5). Ruud overcame Zhang Zhizhen next, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. In the round of 16, Nicolas Jarry was beaten 7-6, 7-5, 7-5. Ruud beat Holger Rune in the quarters (6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3). In the semis, Ruud beat Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic and Ruud's Grand Slam career in numbers

Djokovic has a 91-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros. At Grand Slams, his tally reads 347-47. Djokovic is only behind Federer (369) in terms of matches won at Slams. In 2023, he has a 13-0 record. Ruud has an 18-9 win-loss record at Roland Garros, including 34-17 at Slams. He has reached his third Slam final (2022 French Open and 2022 US Open).

Djokovic has reached his 34th Grand Slam final

Djokovic has reached his 34th Grand Slam final. Roger Federer (31) and Rafael Nadal (30) follow suit. He has so far managed 22 titles, besides being a runner-up on 11 counts. At Roland Garros, Djokovic lost his first three finals in 2012, 2014, and 2015 respectively before winning in 2016. He was a runner-up once again in 2020 before winning in 2021.

Fourth Scandinavian male to reach three-plus Grand Slam finals

As per Opta, with a victory over Zverev, Ruud is now the fourth Scandinavian male to reach three or more Grand Slam finals, after Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander, and Stefan Edberg.

Djokovic surpasses Bjorn Borg

As per Opta, for the fifth time in his career, Djokovic has won the first 13 grand slam matches of the year, surpassing Bjorn Borg in the Open Era who had done it four times in his career. Djokovic has made his seventh final at the French Open, eclipsing Bjorn Borg who had made it six times in his career.

Do you know?

Djokovic has reached his 34th Slam final, the joint-most along with Chris Evert among men and women in the Open Era. Djokovic has won his last 99 Grand Slam matches after having won the opening set. His previous loss came in the 2016 US Open.

Djokovic's run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. Since then, Djokovic hasn't won a tournament. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively. He has a 30-4 win-loss record.

Timing and TV listing

The 2023 French Open men's singles final will start at 6:30pm IST. One can watch the match live on the SonySports Network and stream the same on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Share this timeline