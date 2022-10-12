Sports

Will Djokovic return at Australian Open? Direcror Craig Tiley answers

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 12, 2022, 09:10 pm 3 min read

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times (Source: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic can compete at the 2023 Australian Open, provided he obtains a visa, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. Djokovic, who arrived in Australia with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, was deported ahead of the 2022 edition. He lost his last-ditch court bid to stay in Australia before receiving a three-year ban. Djokovic continues to refrain from getting vaccinated against the virus.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, the border authorities canceled his visa upon arrival.

He was sent to immigration detention before his lawyers filed an appeal.

Although his team won the case, the government re-canceled his visa.

The judges rejected Djokovic's appeal thereafter.

After some intense drama, Djokovic could be cleared to play the tournament this time.

Statement The official statement of Craig Tiley

"At this point, Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that," Tiley told reporters. "It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."

Ban What about Djokovic's ban?

Although Djokovic won the first appeal, Australia's Immigration Minister re-canceled his visa, stating that he would "excite anti-vax sentiment". After getting his second appeal rejected, Djokovic received a three-year travel ban. However, the ban can be overturned through an appeal. As per Herald Sun, Djokovic didn't file any appeal, but government sources confirmed that he will be cleared for the 2022 Australian Open.

Titles Most men's singles titles at Australian Open

Djokovic has won the Australian Open most times (9). He has three more titles than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). The Serbian is 82-8 at this Slam. He owns a win percentage of 91. He has a perfect record in the finals of the Australian Open (9-0). Djokovic, who won in 2021, eyes a record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam title.

Form Djokovic qualifies for ATP Finals

Djokovic recently became the fifth player to qualify for the ATP Finals, joining Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud. He claimed the coveted berth after winning the third edition of the Astana Open. Djokovic overcame Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final to clinch his 90th ATP title. He claimed his ninth consecutive match win, having won the Tel Aviv Open.

Development Russian and Belarusian players eligible to compete

In another development, Tiley informed that Russian and Belarusian players will be eligible to compete at the Australian Open under a neutral flag. Tennis authorities had banned players from these countries from international team competitions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, regular regular tour events included them. While the French Open and US Open allowed them to compete, Wimbledon banned them completely.