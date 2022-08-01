Lifestyle

5 games that can help your children learn

Written by Lahari Basu Aug 01, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Help you children learn better through fun outdoor games.

If your children have spent a significant amount of time in their life in the pandemic, they have missed out on a lot of childhood fun already. It's time to make up for all that outdoorsy fun lost in the virus-frenzy two years. As life returns to normal gradually, teach your kid these outdoor games to help them learn and have fun simultaneously.

Hopscotch Chalk jump

Popular in India as kith-kith or langdi, chalk jump develops motor skills and counting skills and helps little children learn letters and numbers faster. Use chalk to draw eight or 10 boxes in a linear format and write numbers in different colors on the ground. Ask your kid to throw a pebble into a numbered space and then hop through to recover it.

Observational skills Treasure hunt

This game helps kids recognize objects and associate them with their designated names. It develops a child's observational skills and also teaches them to investigate. Allot kids a time limit and a list of things they have to collect or gather. The first person to gather all the items wins, or the child with the most items wins.

Textures Texture scavenger hunt

Place objects with different textures in pouches. For example, a flower in one pouch, a pinecone in another, and a stone in a third. Let your kid close their eyes and feel each object to identify them. Send them outside to find an object with a similar texture. Once they bring the matching objects, introduce them to texture words like soft, pointy, smooth, etc.

Enhances memory Memory race

As the name suggests, this game helps you exercise your memory and practice spelling! Introduce a basket of random items for kids to memorize. They must race down to the other end and write down as many items as they remember on a piece of paper, and race back to the starting point. The one with the most number of correctly spelled items wins.

Turn-taking The dog and bone

The dog and bone game teaches children about patience, attention, and turn-taking. Two teams of children should stand apart, facing each other with a ball, a toy, or a pebble between them. One member from each group should step forward and attempt to pick up the item. The first player to get the item wins. And the team with the maximum winners is victorious.