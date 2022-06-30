Lifestyle

How to make the best of work from home

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 30, 2022, 09:39 am 2 min read

Work from home has emerged as a great work-life balance formula for most of us. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Are you working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic started? Congratulations, you have all the rights to celebrate today as the National Work from Home Day. Working from home instead of the office is a preferred option for many now. Apart from the many benefits of this work format, we've also come across some challenges which dampen the otherwise perfect setup.

Benefits Why we love to work from home?

We can save time and frustration associated with traveling to and from the office. We get to spend more time with family members and pets. Life maintenance tasks are easy like grocery shopping, receiving packages you ordered online, and doing laundry. Working from the bed or the couch is undoubtedly more comfortable. We can sleep in until we have to begin our shift.

Discipline Maintain a daily schedule

Wake up at a certain time every day before you begin your work. Finish certain chores prior to logging in, like breakfast, taking a shower, watering your plants, etc. Try to fix a time for lunch when you need to be away from your laptop so that your teammates recognize your absence. Avoid online distractions during work and finish everything on time.

Video calls Be careful before attending video calls

Probably everyone knows the importance of a video call, and what can go wrong here. While intruding pets and toddlers can seem adorable, other anomalies like semi-clothed employees or a messy home background aren't. Ensure you are properly clothed, and your background isn't an eyesore before you join a video conference. Use staged backgrounds, and test your mic and speakers before the call.

Productivity Use your break time efficiently

Some like to laze around, while some take a nap, and others do some household chores. Choose your pick, and utilize the time you get in hand. Sitting at the desk browsing e-commerce sites or watching movie trailers isn't worthwhile. Go for a walk, read a book, or do a quick workout to give your brain a break to maintain its productivity.

Home office Set clear boundaries

Set up a home office and set boundaries. Unless you set clear boundaries with family members, like no loud television while you are working in the same room, it may start to overwhelm you and hamper your work, distracting you and eventually leading to mistakes. Don't attend calls unless they are really important. Let your family know you are unavailable during work hours.