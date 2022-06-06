India

COVID-19: India logs 4,518 fresh cases, 9 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 06, 2022, 11:30 am

India on Monday reported over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 200 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 25,782, which accounts for 0.06% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 4,518 fresh cases and nine more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.73%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meanwhile, the active caseload and positivity rates also recorded an increase on Monday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,779 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,81,335 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,701. With 2,779 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,30,852. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 1.62% and 0.91%, respectively.

States Maharashtra continues to add most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 1,494 new cases and 614 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 301 new cases and 146 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 107 fresh infections and 70 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 343 new cases and 388 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala has not updated its data for Sunday till the time of writing this report

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 194 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India administered over 194.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 89.27 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.22 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 1.55 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 91,000 second doses and more than 17,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.52 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.52 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 24,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 27,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.