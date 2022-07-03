India

COVID-19: India logs 16,103 fresh cases, 31 more fatalities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 03, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

India on Sunday reported over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease of nearly 1,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,11,711, which accounts for 0.25% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 16,103 fresh cases and 31 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.54%.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

However, both the active caseload and daily positivity rates recorded an increase within 24 hours. Among the states/UTs, Kerala added the most cases to the tally.

Statistics 13,929 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 43,502,429 COVID-19 cases until Sunday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,25,199. With 13,929 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,28,65,519. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 4.27% and 3.81%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 2,971 new cases and 3,515 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 975 new cases and 668 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,533 fresh infections and 1,372 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 678 new cases and 969 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 3,599 new cases and 3,749 recoveries on Saturday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at their peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Nearly 198 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Sunday morning, India administered over 197.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, nearly 92 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while nearly 102 crore people have received at least one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered over 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including nearly 6,000 second doses and nearly 1,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 4.53 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Furthermore, India has administered over 4.53 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Sunday, nearly 6,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 1,600 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.