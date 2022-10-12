Dawid Malan slams his 14th T20I fifty, breaks these records
England batter Dawid Malan continues to impress in 2022. The left-handed batter laid the foundation of England's eight-run win against Australia in the second T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. He slammed a match-winning 82 off 49 balls, helping England post 178/7 in 20 overs. Malan also raced to 1,600 T20I runs during his knock. Here are the key stats.
Malan finished with a strike rate of 167.35 against Australia. He slammed 7 fours and 4 sixes in the match. As stated, Malan completed 1,600 runs in T20I cricket this year. He now has 1,669 runs from 49 innings at an average of 39.73. The tally includes a solitary century and 14 half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 138.96 in the format.
Malan now has the second-most 50+ scores in T20I cricket for England (15). He overtook former England captain Eoin Morgan on the list, who slammed 14 of them in his career. Malan is only behind Jos Buttler in this regard (17).
Malan made his T20I debut in 2017 against South Africa at Cardiff. And, he played his 50th T20I today (against Australia, Canberra). Malan has become the 11th cricketer to feature in as many T20Is for England.
Malan's 82 against Australia is the fourth-highest score by an England batter against Australia in T20I cricket. Alex Hales tops the list, having scored 94 against the Aussies in 2013 at Chester-le-Street. As per Freddie Wilde, Malan's strike rate in balls 1-19 in T20 cricket - 2018: 111, 2019: 119, 2020: 113, 2021: 110, and 2022: 142.
Malan is the second-highest run-scorer for England in 2022. He has racked up 430 runs from 14 T20Is at an average of 35.83. He has struck at a staggering 144.29 this year. The tally includes three half-centuries. Malan is only behind Moeen Ali in terms of T20I runs this year (458). Notably, Ali has a T20I strike rate of 164.15 in 2022.
During the 2nd T20I against Australia, Malan surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez in terms of overall T20 runs. Malan now has 7,816 runs from 285 T20s at an average of 32.97 and a strike rate of 130.00. Besides, Hafeez owns 7,811 runs in the format.