Sports

Decoding Mitchell Starc's stats in ICC T20 World Cup

Decoding Mitchell Starc's stats in ICC T20 World Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 09, 2022, 06:18 pm 3 min read

Mitchell Starc has appeared in three T20 World Cups so far (Source: Twitter/ @cricketcomau)

Mitchell Starc is one of the pacers to watch out for in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Australia pacer has been exemplary in white-ball cricket and his numbers speaks for his prowess. With the event taking place down under, many are backing the speedster to shine in home conditions. Here's how he has fared in T20 World Cups.

Stats Most successful Australian bowler at the event

Starc has so far appeared in three editions of the tournament - 2012, 2014, and 2021. He missed the 2016 competition due to fitness-related issues. With 24 wickets in 17 games, he's the most successful Australian bowler in T20 World Cups. The left-arm speedster stands at 13th place in the overall list. Starc was a part of Australia's T20 WC-winning team last year.

Debut WC Sensational debut campaign

Starc set the stage on fire in his debut T20 WC campaign in 2012. With 10 wickets in six games, he was the third-highest wicket-taker. His economy rate (6.83) was best among pacers with at least 9 wickets. His best figures (3/20) came against Pakistan. Starc thus was instrumental in taking the Aussies to the semi-final, where they lost to eventual champions West Indies.

Numbers Blew hot and cold in other two events

Starc couldn't live up to his expectations in his other two T20 WC campaigns. While he took five wickets in four appearances in the 2014 event, he scalped nine from seven matches in the 2021 competition. His economy rate was over nine in both competitions while he even failed to take a three-fer. Clearly, Starc couldn't crack the code on spin-friendly Asian tracks.

Feats Fourth-highest wicket-taker since his debut

Nonetheless, Starc's tally of 24 T20 WC wickets is still the joint third-highest since his debut in the tournament. While he shares the feat with Samuel Badree, Ravichandran Ashwin (26) and Shakib Al Hasan (29) are ahead of him. This also means the Australian is the most-successful pacer at the event since his maiden appearance. However, he'll surely look to enhance his numbers.

T20I Numbers Mitchell Starc in T20I cricket

Starc has been pretty impressive in T20I cricket, having made his debut in 2012. So far he has taken 69 wickets in 53 games, second-most for an Aussie. Adam Zampa leads the chart with 75 wickets. Starc's T20I economy rate reads 7.55 while his best figures (4/20) were recently recorded against WI. Overall in T20 cricket, Starc has 166 wickets in 116 games.

Do you know? How Mitchell Starc has fared in Australia?

On home soil, Starc has claimed 20 scalps at 19.90. He has one four-wicket haul. Meanwhile in 2022, Starc has taken six wickets in four home T20Is at 21.83. He has an economy rate of 8.18.