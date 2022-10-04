Sports

IND vs SA: Rilee Rossouw slams maiden T20I ton

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 04, 2022, 09:18 pm 1 min read

Rilee Rossouw smashed 100* off 48 balls

Top-order batter Rilee Rossouw has slammed his maiden century in T20I cricket. He reached the three-figure mark in the third T20I against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. It was his fourth century in international (three in ODIs). His blistering knock helped South Africa post a mammoth 227/3 after India them put them in to bat. Here are the key stats.

Knock A terrific knock by Rossouw

SA had a decent start, with Quinton de Kock faring well. Although SA lost Quinton in the 13th over, Rossouw kept the Proteas afloat. The latter touched the 50-run mark off just 27 balls. He shared two 50+ stands with Quinton and Tristan Stubbs, respectively. Rossouw eventually completed his maiden century in T20I cricket. He smashed 100* off 48 balls (7 fours, 8 sixes).

Career Rossouw completes 500 runs in T20I cricket

Rossouw made his T20I debut in November 2014 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. In 21 T20Is, he has racked up 558 runs at an average of 37.20. He has a brilliant strike rate of 152.87 in the format. The tally includes four 50+ scores. Rossouw has smashed 53 fours and 25 sixes in T20I cricket so far.