Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Preview and stats

Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Preview and stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 30, 2022, 01:51 pm 2 min read

India Women will face Sri Lanka Women (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India and Sri Lanka will face each other at the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on October 1. The Asia Cup will be in the T20 format this year. India are in good form of late, winning the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, besides downing England in the ODIs away. Sri Lanka Women have quite a task to stop Harmanpreet Kaur's side.

Details Venue, pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh. The pitch is set to assist batting largely and toss will play a big factor at the venue. Chasing sides have triumphed in six out of eight matches here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar (paid subscription) from 1:00 PM (IST).

Probable XI INDW vs SLW: Probable XI of both sides

INDW probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues/Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad/Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh SLW: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Methtananda

INDW INDW will need to show their pedigree

INDW will need to show their pedigree and a solid start is what the skipper will want. India have the personnel to hurt the Lankan Women across departments. A lot of focus will be on Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Both need quality runs. With the ball, all eyes will be on Renuka Singh, who is enjoying herself with key performances.

SLW Can SLW stop Harmanpreet's side?

Sri Lanka Women had a poor time during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. SLW lost all three matches in the group stage. Prior to that, SLW were hammered by INDW in a three-match ODI series. INDW also beat them 2-1 in the shortest format prior to that. Altogether, SLW need inspiration from somewhere. At the moment, things look difficult.

Records Key records on offer

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 2,602 runs at 27.38. She needs four more to surpass former England batter CM Edwards (2,605) and become the sixth-highest scorer. Smriti Mandhana has 2,303 runs at 27.09. She can become India's second-highest scorer by surpassing Mithali Raj (2,364). Deepti Sharma has 68 scalps and can become the second Indian bowler to take 70-plus wickets after Poonam Yadav (98).