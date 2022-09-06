Sports

Asia Cup 2022 (Super Four), PAK vs AFG: Preview

Written by V Shashank Sep 06, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Mohammad Rizwan slammed a 51-ball 71 in the last outing (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan face a sturdy-looking Afghanistan in Wednesday's Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Green pulled a thrilling five-wicket win over India in the last outing. They will be hoping to extend the two-match win streak. As for Afghanistan, who lost to Sri Lanka, it's a do-or-die affair to stay alive in the tournament. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this affair. Sides batting first have won 17 of 28 T20Is. Teams should look to score around 175-185. The wicket will aid both batters and bowlers, as has been the norm in the tourney underway. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Pakistan have a 2-0 lead over Afghanistan in T20Is. Their maiden meet was during a one-off T20I in 2013, which Pakistan won by six wickets. Pakistan then bested the Afghans by five wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup, riding on Asif Ali's 7-ball 25*.

Pakistan Pakistan have the competence to outshine the Afghans

Pakistan have a star-studded line-up. Mohammad Rizwan has looked ominous. He has struck back-to-back fifties in the tournament. Babar Azam's nightmarish run with the willow needs closure. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah are prolific strikers in the middle-order, as was witnessed against India and Hong Kong, respectively. Pacer Naseem Shah and spinner Mohammad Nawaz hold impetus. Shadab Khan's leg-breaks and googlies are must-see.

Afghanistan Afghanistan have the firepower to prevail against Babar's men

Afghanistan have a well-rounded squad as well. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai are able batters against pace. Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim Zadran can score runs in short bursts. The former, in particular, could derail Pakistan's momentum. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remain a constant threat in middle overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi's incoming deliveries need to be dealt with care.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Najibullah Zadran has hoarded 714 T20 runs in 2022. The southpaw averages 44.62. Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman owns 45 scalps at 15.66. Wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has slammed 280 T20I runs this year (SR: 136.58). Mohammad Rizwan has clobbered 215 T20I runs in 2022, averaging 71.66 (50s: 2). Pacer Naseem Shah has claimed five wickets in T20Is at 15.80.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hazratullah Zazai, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (vice-captain), Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fantasy XI (option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (captain), Najibullah Zadran (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Hazratullah Zazai, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Rashid Khan, Naseem Shah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.