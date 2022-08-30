Sports

Asia Cup, IND vs HK: Here are the key battles

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 30, 2022, 07:54 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After beating arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian cricket team would take on Hong Kong in their second encounter of the 2022 Asia Cup. Although the Men in Blue would be eyeing a one-sided win, skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to lead with the same zeal. Hong Kong, who sailed through the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier, have an uphill task. Here are the key player battles.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs HK openers

Hong Kong openers Yasim Murtaza and Nizakat Khan were among the top six run-scorers of the qualifying round. However, they will face a quality bowling attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The latter registered his career-best T20I figures against Pakistan on Sunday. His exploits in the Powerplay require no introduction. Bhuvi would aim to uproot the duo first up.

Do you know? Joint-most T20 wickets in Powerplay (2022)

Bhuvi now has the joint-most T20 wickets (16) in this phase in 2022 with England's David Willey. The former averages 22.31 and has bowled a total of 220 dot balls in the Powerplay this year (T20s). He is set to go past Willey.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs HK bowlers

The experienced Aizaz Khan was among wickets in the 2022 Asia Cup Qualifier. He took four wickets in three matches while conceding just 39 runs. He would want to upset Indian skipper Rohit, who has been short of runs lately. On the other hand, Rohit has an opportunity to break free and gain back his rhythm. He could be a nightmare for HK seamers.

#3 Virat Kohli vs Ehsan Khan

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was the joint top-scorer for India against Pakistan, with Ravindra Jadeja. The 33-year-old played some exquisite strokes, but he was not at his best. Hong Kong spinner Ehsan Khan could perturb Kohli in the upcoming match. The senior off-spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker in the qualifying tournament. He took nine wickets at just 9.00 in three games.

#4 KL Rahul vs Ayush Shukla

Young medium-pacer Ayush Shukla took three wickets in Hong Kong's eight-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which helped them seal the Asia Cup berth. The 19-year-old could start the proceedings for HK against India. KL Rahul, who departed for a golden duck against Pakistan, would have a cautious approach against Ayush. Rahul would also want to break the shackles.