Sports

Asia Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar registers career-best T20I figures against Pakistan

Asia Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar registers career-best T20I figures against Pakistan

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 28, 2022, 10:10 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar took four wickets for 26 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran through Pakistan's batting line-up in the Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium. He registered figures worth 4/26(4) as the Pakistani innings folded on 147. Bhuvi has become the first-ever bowler to take four or more wickets against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. He bowled 13 dot balls in the match. Here are the key stats.

Information Bhuvi attains this feat

As stated, Bhuvneshwar now has the best bowling figures by an Indian against Pakistan in T20I cricket. He broke the record of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who took 3/8 against Pakistan at the 2016 Asia Cup.

Powerplay Joint-most T20 wickets in Powerplay (2022)

Bhuvneshwar was on the money in his first two overs. He unsettled both Babar and Rizwan, having dismissed the Pakistani skipper eventually. Bhuvi now has the joint-most T20 wickets (16) in this phase in 2022 with David Willey. The former averages 22.31 and has bowled a total of 220 dot balls in the Powerplay this year (T20s).

Death Bhuvneshwar shone at the death

Besides acing the powerplay overs, Bhuvi came back to haunt Pakistan at the death. He was the pick of India's bowlers in the match, having taken four wickets in as many overs. Bhuvi uprooted Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah on the second and third deliveries of his final over. The Indian seamer once again showcased his discipline in the match.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Bhuvneshwar now has the most wickets for India against Pakistan in T20I cricket. He owns nine T20I wickets against them at an incredible average of 14.11. Bhuvi has raced to 77 T20I wickets, the second-most for India in the format. He is just two shy of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The former surpassed the tally of Pakistan's Shadab Khan (73).