Washington Sundar is doubtful for the tour of Zimbabwe

Aug 12, 2022

Sundar has suffered an injury (Photo credit: Twitter/@Sundarwashi5)

The KL Rahul-led Indian team will be playing a three-match ODI series versus Zimbabwe, starting August 18. All three matches will be played in Harare. The Indian cricket team could be without Washington Sundar, who recently suffered a shoulder injury during a List A game in Manchester, England. As per Cricbuzz, Sundar could be missing the ODI series. Here we present the key details.

Sundar was expected to fly to Harare from the UK but it looks a doubtful proposition.

Fitness concern is there around the all-rounder.

Notably, Sundar injured his left shoulder while diving on the field during a Royal London One-Day match between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford on August 10.

The Lancashire County Cricket Club issued a statement on Sundar injuring himself.

Sundar Key developments on Sundar

The Lancashire County Cricket Club tweeted, "@Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing (sic)." According to Cricbuzz, a spokesman for the County said, they are awaiting an update and will confirm details once the same is revealed. If Sundar gets ruled out, it remains to be seen whether the BCCI names a replacement.

Stats A look at Sundar's numbers

Sundar played his last ODI for India against West Indies at home earlier this year. In four ODI matches to date, the spinner has taken five scalps at 28.00. He has scored 57 runs with the best of 33. Besides, Sundar has also played four Tests and 31 T20Is. He has picked up 25 T20I wickets to date at 30.00.

Rahul KL Rahul will lead Team India versus Zimbabwe

KL Rahul has been deemed fit and clear from the BCCI medical team to return back to action. The BCCI announced Rahul will lead the side and Shikhar Dhawan, who was named the captain earlier, will be his deputy. Rahul has been out of action since after IPL 2022. He suffered a groin injury and underwent a successful surgery. He had contracted COVID-19 recently.

Information India's squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs

India's updated squad for the tour: KL Rahul (c) Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.