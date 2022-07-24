Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Nicholas Pooran elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 24, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

India have a 1-0 lead in the series (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

A series win awaits India when they face West Indies in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday. The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, having clinched a win by three runs in the opener. For West Indies, this is a must-win scenario. Meanwhile, WI captain Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

Teams should look to score around 280-300 to be in a safer position. Sides batting first have won 31 out of 70 ODIs played here, while chasing sides have won on 34 occasions. Both pacers and spinners can be backed for decent shows. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

Record India seek a world record

India have trumped the Windies in 11 consecutive bilateral series between 2007 and 2022. It is the joint-most consecutive series wins against a side in ODIs. They share this record with Pakistan, who have clocked 11 successive series wins against Zimbabwe (1996-present). If India win the series, they will become the record holder for most back-to-back series wins against a rival.

Performers A look at the top performers

Shreyas Iyer has bashed the Windies for 400 runs at 57.14. He has six fifties in seven innings. Shikhar Dhawan has slammed 317 runs in ODIs played this year. The southpaw averages a stellar 45.28. Pacer Alzarri Joseph has snapped up 20 wickets in 2022. The right-arm quick averages 25.20. Versus India, Nicholas Pooran has mustered 379 runs at 42.11. He has two half-centuries.

Information Avesh makes his ODI debut

Avesh Khan is set to make his ODI debut for India. The right-arm pacer has played nine T20Is for India, taking 8 scalps at 29.37.

Teams A look at the two teams

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.