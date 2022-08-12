Sports

Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the T20 World Cup: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Aug 12, 2022, 02:22 pm 3 min read

Bumrah suffered a back injury in 2019 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah could miss out on the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. The 28-year-old suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the Asia Cup, commencing on August 27. He is currently serving rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. As per InsideSport, Bumrah's injury might take a while to recover which puts him in doubt for T20 WC.

T20 WC Bumrah's performance in T20 World Cup

Bumrah has earned 11 scalps in 10 outings, averaging a decent 22.54. He has a stellar economy of 6.41 (BBI: 2/10). The right-armer was short on wickets in his maiden run, having acquired only four scalps at 38.25. Bumrah leveled up over the years to end up as a class act in the 2021 edition in UAE, garnering seven wickets at 13.57.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's the year of the highly-coveted T20 World Cup.

For a team to miss out on a player of Bumrah's skillset and repertoire would be a massive loss.

His absence could dent Team India's chances of reclaiming the coveted trophy.

The Men in Blue need someone who can take wickets upfront and curtail the scoring in the death overs.

Words Bumrah has got this injury at the worst possible time

"He [Bumrah] is back in rehab and will get the best medical advice available. The problem is it's his old injury and that is what is concerning. We have just two months left for the World Cup and he has got this injury at the worst possible time. We are closely monitoring his condition, " a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

2022 Bumrah has been rested for a long duration in T20Is

Bumrah has appeared in only three T20Is this year. He competed in the Sri Lanka series at home in February. He was last seen in action in the second of three-match T20I series in England last month. He was rested for the entire tour of the Windies. And now, he suffered a back injury prior to the Asia Cup.

Career A look at Bumrah's T20I career

Bumrah made his T20I debut against Australia in January 2016. Since then, the pacer's career has gone from strength to strength with each passing year. He has claimed 69 wickets in 58 T20Is played to date. He averages an astonishing 19.46 and boasts an economy of 6.46. His best figures in the format read 3/11, which he clocked against Zimbabwe in 2016.

Shami Could Shami make the cut?

As per a report on InsideSport, the selectors could take a call on Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the T20 event. The latter is an experienced campaigner and could be banked upon in the powerplay. While Shami has been told beforehand regarding his non-selections in the T20Is, Team India could use his services in the current circumstances. The seamer holds 18 T20I scalps at 31.55.

Pacers A look at India's possible pace options for T20 WC

India still have a decent-looking pace attack for the tournament. Shami, despite being quite expensive in T20Is, could make his presence felt. India also have the luxury of a rising death-over specialist in Arshdeep Singh. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel have hopes pinned to them. Avesh Khan, being a tall hit-the-deck bowler, could be in the scheme of things.