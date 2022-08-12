Sports

Arjun Tendulkar leaves Mumbai, joins Goa for 2022-23 domestic season

Arjun Tendulkar leaves Mumbai, joins Goa for 2022-23 domestic season

Written by V Shashank Aug 12, 2022, 02:10 pm 3 min read

Arjun Tendulkar hasn't played a FC game for Mumbai (Source: Twitter)

In a recent development, Arjun Tendulkar will be joining the Goa cricket team for the 2022-23 domestic season. Arjun, son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, hasn't received much game time while playing for Mumbai at the domestic level. Plus, the 22-year-old all-rounder has made only three T20 appearances, dating back to the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Here's more.

Statement Getting maximum game time is important for Arjun

Tendulkar not getting a proper game time is the reason behind his switch. "Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," read a statement by SRT Sports Management.

Words Here's what President of GCA said

"We are in need of a left-arm pacer and Arjun has showed interest. We generally recruit professionals and if he suits our team's requirements he will be picked. It is up to our selectors," said Suraj Lotilkar, President of Goa Cricket Association. As per Cricbuzz, the left-arm quick has been attending the training sessions of Goa.

IPL Tendulkar still in the hunt for an IPL debut

Tendulkar was picked at a price of Rs. 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2021 auction. He wasn't given a chance to showcase his mettle. Nonetheless, he was picked once again by the five-time winners, this time for Rs. 30 lakh in the 2022 mega auction. Tendulkar couldn't garner even a solo outing to his name.

Career How has Tendulkar's career panned out?

Tendulkar has played two unofficial Tests for the India Under-19s versus Sri Lanka Under-19s. He was among the players in Mumbai Indians' developmental squad which participated in the T20s played in England. South African sensation Dewald Brevis and Kumar Kartikeya were among the players that faced the English clubs. Tendulkar was seen playing for Middlesex 2nd XI in the Second Eleven Championship in June

Domestic cricket Domestic season commences next month

India's domestic season will begin on September 8 with the Duleep Trophy, which was last played in 2019. However, Tendulkar's shot at the playing XI would be during the premium domestic T20 tournament - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The league stages will be played from October 11-22. Meanwhile, Ranji Trophy will kickstart on December 13.

Goa How did Goa fare in the 2021-22 domestic season?

Goa concluded at the fourth spot in Elite Group D in Ranji after having mustered a draw and two losses. In SMAT, Goa racked up two wins and three losses to end up at the fourth spot in the Elite Group A table. As for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Goa finished fourth in Group E, having claimed a win, three losses, and a tie.