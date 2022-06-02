Sports

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar marries fiance Jaya Bhardwaj: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 02, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Deepak Chahar ties knot with fiance Jaya Bhardwaj

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar tied knot with fiance Jaya Bhardwaj in a private affair in Agra on Wednesday. Chahar informed about the same through a heartfelt note on Instagram. The Indian cricketer had proposed Jaya following the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dubai. The flamboyant proposal went viral on social media. Here are further details.

Post Chahar seeks blessings!

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone please give your blessings to us," the Instagram post of Chahar read.

Guests Rahul Chahar attended the marriage; Dhoni couldn't make it

As per TOI, Deepak's cousin Rahul, who represented India in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, attended the wedding. However, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni could not make it. The 40-year-old was in Tamil Nadu to attend the silver jubilee function of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association. Notably, the wedding reception is scheduled to take place at the ITC Maurya in Delhi.

Injury Chahar is recovering from back injury

At present, Chahar is recovering from a back injury that had ruled him out of the entire IPL 2022. Chahar, who was re-signed by CSK for Rs. 14 crore during the IPL mega auction this year, suffered a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The right-arm pacer was undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a quadricep tear in the WI T20I series.

Services CSK missed the services of Chahar

Chahar has been the nucleus of CSK's pace attack since 2018. As many as 43 of his 59 wickets have come in the first six overs. His economy rate in this period reads as 7.75. Without Chahar, CSK bowlers failed to ace the powerplay overs in the first phase. Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana proved their mettle eventually.