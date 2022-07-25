Sports

India beat WI in 2nd ODI, seal series: Key stats

India beat WI in 2nd ODI, seal series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 25, 2022, 03:51 am 3 min read

India have eaten a 2-0 lead (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India overcame West Indies in the second ODI to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. West Indies posted 311.6 in 50 overs after electing to bat. Shai Hope scored a superb century. In response, India took the game close with Axar Patel chipping in with valuable runs in the end. Here are the key details.

2nd ODI How did the match pan out?

Wi were off to a solid start and were going strongly at 127/1. However, they were reduced to 130/3. Thereafter Hope and Pooran added a century-p;us stand to deflate the visitors. Hope stayed till the 49th over as WI got past 300 runs. In reply, India lost wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda took the game close.

Hope 13th ODI century for Shai Hope

Hope scored 115 runs from 135 balls. hitting 8 fours and three sixes. He slammed his 13th ODI century and has raced to 4,193 runs at 49.91. He has amassed 855 runs versus India at 47.50. This was his third ODI century versus India, This was also his 2nd ODI ton at home, He has also gotten past 1,200 runs at home at 35.47.

Duo Pooran and Mayers shine for WI

WI skipper Nicholas Pooran scored 74 from 77 balls. He hammered one four and six sixes. Pooran has surpassed the 1,300-run mark (1,302) at 29.59. This was his ninth ODI fifty. Kyle Mayers scored a 23-ball 39. He smashed six fours and a six. Mayers has amassed 375 runs in ODIs at 31.25.

Do you know? Iyer smashes his 11th ODI fifty

Shreyas Iyer maanged 63 from 71 balls. He brought up his second successive fifty in the series and 11th overall. He has raced to 1,064 runs at 42.56. He now has seven fifties versus WI at 57.87.

Record India etch this record against WI

India have now trumped the Windies in 12 consecutive bilateral series between 2007 and 2022. It is the highest consecutive series win against a side in ODIs. They broke the record of Pakistan, who have clocked 11 successive series wins against Zimbabwe (1996-present). Team India has become the record holder for most back-to-back series wins against a rival.

Batting key numbers for the Indian batters

Playing just his 3rd ODI, Sanju Samson smashed a 51-ball 54. He slammed three fours and †hree sixes. He now has 112 runs at 37.33. Deepak Hooda struck a 36-ball 33. He has raced to 115 runs in four ODIs at 38.33. Shubman Gill scored a 49-ball 43 at the top for India. He has 156 runs at 31.20 after five ODI matches.

Information Axar wins the match for India

Axar was superb for India, scoring a match-winning 35-ball 64*. He hit a six to finish off the game for India. Axar smashed three fours and five sixes. This was his maiden ODI fifty.