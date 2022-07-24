Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the French GP: Key stats

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the French GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 24, 2022, 08:10 pm 1 min read

2022 Formula 1 leaders Red Bull saw Max Verstappen emerge triumphant at the French Grand Prix. He finished ahead of Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton, who has recorded his fourth successive podium finish. Sergio Perez of Red Bull ended fourth after George Russell surged ahead of him late on. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished fifth as pole setter Charles Leclerc was forced to retire. Here's more.

Verstappen 69th podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen collected his 69th podium finish. He now has 27 race wins. Verstappen has won seven races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, and the French GP now. He has enjoyed nine podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Verstappen is a two-time winner here in France and had claimed first position last season.