Abdullah Shafique scripts history for Pakistan with his record-breaking 160*

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 20, 2022, 05:52 pm 3 min read

Pakistan cricket team opener Abdullah Shafique helped his side win the first Test versus Sri Lanka in Galle, Chasing 342, Pakistan completed the job on Day 5 in Galle. Shafique, who came to bat in Pakistan's second innings on Tuesday, managed 160*. Abdullah is the first Pakistan batter to score a fourth-innings ton in Galle. He also has the most runs after six Tests.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was a stupendous inning from Shafique, who took his time and made sure the job was done.

The knock was well crafted and built on solid defensive work.

On a challenging surface, Shafique wore down the Lankan bowlers and made things easier as time passed.

He faced 408 deliveries for his 160*, hitting seven fours and a six.

1st Test Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the first Test

Sri Lanka rode on Dinesh Chandimal's 76 to post 222/10 in the first innings. Shaheen Afridi was stupendous with the ball, claiming four scalps. Babar Azam scored his seventh Test century to take Pakistan to 218/10 from a position of bother. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a fifer. SL scored 337/10 in the second innings as Chandimal scored 94*. In response, Pakistan (344/6) got the job done.

Do you know? First Pakistani batter to script this record in Galle

As per PCB media manager Ahsan Ifthikar Nagi, only three batters, before Wednesday, had scored a century in the fourth innings in Galle. Abdullah is now the first Pakistan batter to do hammer a ton in the fourth innings.

Record Shafique breaks Miandad's record

After six Tests, Shafique has racked up an extraordinary 720 runs at an average of 80.00. He has hammered two centuries and four fifties. All of his Test runs have come in Asia. Shafique now has the most runs after six Tests for Pakistan, surpassing Javed Miandad's tally of 652 runs at 72.44. Miandad had taken 10 innings, one lesser than Shafique (11).

Information 4th-highest scorer after six Tests

Shafique is now the fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests after six matches. The record is held by former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 912 runs. Sir Don Bradman (862 runs) follows suit. George Headley is ranked third with a tally of 730 runs.

Do you know? A new record for Shafique

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, Abdullah Shafique is the first batter in Test history to occupy the crease for 500+ minutes in a successful run-chase. He stayed on the wicket for a total of 524 minutes.

Pakistan Pakistan shine in record chase

Pakistan have now recorded the highest chase at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The previous best record was Sri Lanka's 268/4 against New Zealand in 2019. Pakistan also scripted their second-highest run-chase in Tests. Their best chase came against Sri Lanka (382/3) back in 2015 in Pallekele. Three of their four 300-plus chases in Tests have come against Sri Lanka.