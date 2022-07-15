Sports

Martin Guptill smashes his 18th ODI ton: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 15, 2022, 08:28 pm 2 min read

Guptill hit a resounding 115 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

On Friday, veteran New Zealand batter Martin Guptill smashed a superb century in the third ODI versus Ireland. Guptill scored 115 from 126 balls as New Zealand posted a mammoth 360/6 in 50 overs. Henry Nicholls chipped in with a brilliant 54-ball 79 as well. Guptill brought up his 18th ODI century. He has recently scored 105 versus the Netherlands. Here's more.

Stands Guptill involved in three useful partnerships

Guptill managed to slam 15 fours and two sixes in his majestic effort. He shared three crucial stands to floor the Irish side. Guptill and Finn Allen added 78 for the first wicket. The senior batter than found able company from Tom Latham and they stitched a 60-run effort. Guptill and Nicholls shared 96 runs for the fourth wicket as well.

Numbers Guptill gets to his 18th ODI ton

Guptill has raced to 7,207 runs in ODIs at a prolific 42.39. He slammed his 18th ton as he also has 38 fifties. He has surpassed former Pakistan team batter Saleem Malik (71,70) in terms of ODI runs. Against Ireland, the right-handed batter hit his maiden ton. He had also scored a fifty versus them in the first ODI. He averages 55.33 versus Ireland.

Information 2,000 ODI runs away from home for Guptill

This was Guptill's seventh away century in ODIs. He also has 16 fifties. He has also gone past 2,000 career away ODI runs. Guptill has 2,093 runs at 39.49. Ireland is now the fifth country against whom Guptill has scored an away ton.

Information Guptill's performance in 2022

Guptill has played six ODI matches this year. In the three-match series versus Netherlands, he got scores worth 2, 6, and 106. Against Ireland, he has managed 51, 0, and 115. It has been a mixed journey so far.

Information His numbers at home and neutral venues

Guptill has 4,285 runs at 48.69 on home soil. He has piled up 11 tons and 22 fifties at home. At neutral venues, Guptill has managed to hammer 828 runs at just 28.58. Notably, he is yet to score a century.