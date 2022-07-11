Sports

Umesh Yadav to represent Middlesex in remainder of County Championship

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 11, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Umesh has begun his maiden stint in county cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian seamer Umesh Yadav is set to represent Middlesex for the remainder of the County Championship season. The 34-year-old replaces Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who has returned home for the impending Sri Lanka Test series. Umesh, who has played for India across formats, is free from any white-ball commitments at the moment. He is a part of Middlesex' XI that is playing against Worcestershire presently.

Umesh, who made his Test debut in 2011 (against West Indies), is one of the few Indian bowlers with an ability to clock over 140 KPH consistently.

He also knows how to move the bowl both ways.

Although Umesh's recent international outings have been cut-short, he remains India's go-to pacer in home Tests.

At 34, he has begun his maiden stint in county cricket.

Praise 'A world-class performer', Middlesex welcomes Umesh

"Umesh is a proven world-class performer and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers. He delivers the ball from wide of the crease," Alan Coleman, the club's head of men's performance, said.

Career A look at the Test career of Umesh

Umesh has featured in a total of 52 Tests for India as of now. He has snapped up 158 wickets at an average of 30.80, a tally that includes 3 five-fors and one haul of 10 wickets. He owns an economy of 3.54 and career-best match figures of 10/133. Umesh played his last Test in January this year (vs South Africa, Cape Town).

Do you know? Sixth Indian pacer with over 150 Test wickets

In September 2021 (at The Oval), Umesh became only the sixth Indian pacer to complete 150 wickets in Test cricket. Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (311), Javagal Srinath (236), and Mohammed Shami (216) are the only other Indian seamers with this feat.

Participation Umesh also available for Royal London One-Day Cup

Besides playing the County Championship, Umesh will also be available for the Royal London One-Day Cup. He last played an international white-ball match in February 2019. Earlier this month, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya signed with the Warwickshire County Cricket Club for the upcoming season of Royal London Cup. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar (Lancashire) and Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) will also feature in England's domestic 50-over competition.