Four new COVID-19 cases detected in SL squad: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jul 07, 2022, 04:37 pm 2 min read

In a major development, the Sri Lankan cricket team has been hit by fresh COVID-19 cases on the eve of the second Test against Australia, starting July 8. Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay returned positive on Wednesday. Sri Lanka are 0-1 down in the two-match Test series versus Australia. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is a major blow to SL given they will miss out on their key campaigners.

A total of five cases have been reported so far in the Lankan set-up.

Veteran Angelo Mathews had Tested positive on Day 3 of the first Test.

However, he has recovered for the second duel.

Meanwhile, Praveen Jayawickrama tested positive on Tuesday, ruling him out of the decider.

Words Here's what SL skipper Karunaratne said on the COVID-19 cases

"We were planning for the match from two days ago, and when you don't have a proper XI, it's not easy as a captain. We can't help it right now. We've got to go through the medical protocol, and we have one more round of rapid antigen rests in the squad this afternoon, and hopefully no one tests positive from that," said Karunaratne.

Replacements Theekshana, Wellalage roped in as replacements

Sri Lanka have roped in the spin trio of Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, and Lakshitha Manasinghe for the upcoming feud. None of the aforementioned have received their Test caps yet. However, Wellalage and Theekshana are most likely to make the cut. Kasun Rajitha is likely to replace Asitha. Meanwhile, spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Lakshan Sandakan have been added to the mix as well.

Mathews Mathews' return a big plus for Sri Lanka

Mathews' return is indeed good news for the hosts. He averages over 40.00 against the Aussies and was in a solid nick in the previous outing too. Middle-order batter Oshada Fernando had replaced the former in the first Test. However, he managed only 12(18). Thus, all-rounder Kamindu Mendis could make the XI also as a worthy cover for Dhananjaya in the spin department.

Australia Australia stay safe amidst the rising cases

The Australian cricket team is staying in the same hotel as the Lankans. However, they have maintained a safe distance. There haven't been any positive reports in the visitors' tent. Notably, they are being tested regularly on non-match days, while rapid antigen tests will be conducted on those who feel ill during the Test.