COVID-19: India reports 6,594 fresh cases, 18% decline from yesterday

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 14, 2022, 03:32 pm 2 min read

India on Tuesday reported 6,594 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported 6,594 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, six more fatalities were also recorded, taking the overall death toll to 5,24,777. The active caseload increased to 50,548, accounting for 0.12% of the country's total cases so far. As many as 8,084 fresh infections were reported on Monday.

With 6,594 fresh COVID-19 infections, India witnessed a substantial dip of around 18% in the number of cases as compared to the day before.

Amid the spike in cases, the Union Health Ministry had written to the states and union territories last Thursday asking them to enhance surveillance and take pre-emptive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Statistics 4,035 patients recovered in the past 24 hours

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 4,035 patients recovered in the past 24 hours in India. The cumulative recovery tally stood at 4,26,61,370, while the country's recovery rate is 98.67%. The daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.05% and 2.32%, respectively. A total of 3,21,873 tests were conducted across India in the past 24 hours.

BMC confirms 4 cases of highly-transmissible Omicron sub-variants in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that Mumbai's civic-run Kasturba Hospital's laboratory confirmed the presence of Omicron BA.4 sub-lineage in three patients and BA.5 sub-variant in one patient. Of the four, two were girls aged 11 and two were men in the 40-60 years age group. None of them had traveled outside India or Maharashtra 15 days prior to contracting the infection.

Vaccination Over 195.35 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday morning, India administered over 195.35 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.12 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.38 crore people have received at least one dose, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 9.8 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 3:30 pm, including over six lakh second doses and over 1.16 lakh first doses.

Information 3.8 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Furthermore, India has administered over 3.8 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10, 2022. On Tuesday, over 1.23 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and more than 1.38 lakh people aged above 60 years were administered the precautionary dose till 3:30 pm.