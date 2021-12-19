India COVID-19: India reports 7K infections; 264 more deaths

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 04:36 pm

The COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Sunday reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of nearly 84,000. Active cases now account for just 0.24% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.38%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58%. It has been under 2% for the last 76 days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The COVID-19 situation in India has largely stabilized over the past few months. However, India's weekly positivity rate and active caseload continue to show signs of improvement. Incidentally, the majority of active cases are concentrated in Kerala. Meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases is gradually increasing in India, with its tally crossing 140.

Statistics Nearly 7.5k patients recovered

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,47,40,275 COVID-19 cases till Sunday morning. The death toll reached 4,77,422. With 7,469 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stand at 3,41,78,940. In the past 24 hours, 7,081 new cases and 264 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.61%. It has remained under 1% the last 35 days.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States Kerala adds majority of cases

Maharashtra reported 854 new COVID-19 cases along with 804 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 3,297 new cases and 3,609 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 335 new cases and 286 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 613 new cases and 665 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 137 new cases and 189 recoveries.

Vaccination Over 137 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 4 pm on Friday, India had administered over 137.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 54.8 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 82.8 crore people have received at least one dose. On Friday alone, India administered over 12.6 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 4 pm, including over 9.2 lakh second doses and 3.4 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.