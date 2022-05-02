India

COVID-19: India logs 3,157 new cases, 26 more deaths

COVID-19: India logs 3,157 new cases, 26 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 02, 2022, 03:13 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Monday reported over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of around 200 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 19,500, which accounts for 0.05% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,157 new cases and 26 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Monday reported fewer COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Notably, India's COVID-19 positivity rate crossed the 1% mark again on Monday after almost two months.

Similarly, the active caseload has also been witnessing an increasing trend over the past few days.

Among states and union territories, Delhi has been adding the most number of cases to the daily national tally.

Statistics 2,723 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,82,345 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,23,869. With 2,723 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,38,976. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 1.07% and 0.70%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—reported 169 new cases and 172 more recoveries on Sunday. Karnataka added 104 new cases and 108 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 47 new cases and 46 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,485 new cases and 1,204 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala reportedly recorded 314 new COVID-19 cases and 273 recoveries on Sunday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 189 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India has administered over 189.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 86.1 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.3 crore people have received one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over two lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 1.35 lakh second doses and nearly 32,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.7 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.71 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 17,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 22,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.

Recent news No individual can be forced to get vaccinated: SC

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said nobody can be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as "bodily integrity is part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21." It said restrictions on individuals by various state governments and other organizations through vaccine mandates aren't "proportionate, asking them to review the same. The court was hearing a petition against vaccines being made mandatory.