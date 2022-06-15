Politics

Delhi: Sachin Pilot detained; police forcibly enter Congress headquarters

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 15, 2022, 05:14 pm 3 min read

Sachin Pilot said that he was detained by the Delhi Police when he was trying to enter Congress headquarters.

High drama was witnessed at the Congress headquarters as party leader Sachin Pilot was detained by the Delhi Police even as the Congress alleged that Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its Akbar Road campus and beat-up party workers and leaders on Wednesday. This came as hundreds of Congress workers and functionaries protested against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning their leader Rahul Gandhi.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Congress is protesting against the ED summons to Gandhi and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

The party leaders and workers had planned a protest march in support of the Gandhis to demonstrate a political show of strength.

The party sees the ED summons to its senior leaders as a political vendetta.

Sachin Pilot 'Don't know which police station they are taking me to'

In a video shared on Twitter, Pilot is heard talking against the police atrocities. He said that he was detained by the Delhi Police when he was trying to enter his party headquarters. "I don't know which police station they are taking me to. This is wrong. I condemn this," Pilot said from inside the police van, adding that they would continue the protest.

Twitter Post Watch Sachin Pilot being detained

#WATCH Congress leader Sachin Pilot detained by police amid protests by party workers over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case#Delhi pic.twitter.com/smlKTJ62hS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

'Act of goondaism' Congress demanded disciplinary action against policemen

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Centre for "the act of goondaism" and demanded that an FIR for "criminal trespass" be registered against the cops. Congress also wants the police personnel to be suspended and disciplinary action initiated against them. Surjewala added that the state units would stage silent protests on Wednesday and would gherao Raj Bhawans across the country on Thursday.

Twitter Post Watch the cops entering the Congress headquarters

आतंक और अत्याचार का ये नंगा नाच, पूरा देश देख रहा है।



मोदी जी, अमित शाह और दिल्ली पुलिस सनद रहे, सब याद रखा जाएगा।



सीएम,सांसद,पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री,वरिष्ठ नेताओं और महिलाओं पर जुल्म ढाने के बाद,



देश की मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी @INCIndia के मुख्यालय में पुलिस घुसाकर हमला करा दिया! pic.twitter.com/dmyCvwWzIs — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 15, 2022

Slams BJP Congress has planned massive demonstrations in district headquarters on Friday

Taking to Twitter, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal shared a purported video of the police entering the headquarters. "As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. BJP...killed Indian democracy...It doesn't get darker than this," he said. The Congress has also planned massive demonstrations in district headquarters on Friday.

ED summons Sonia Gandhi hospitalized with post-COVID-19 complications

The ED had on June 1 summoned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. The Congress chief was earlier required to be present before the ED on June 8. However, after she tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and with her subsequent hospitalization on Sunday, she will now depose on June 23.

Case What do we know about the money laundering case?

The case in which the Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of National Herald funds in the purchase of the newspaper. They are accused of obtaining the National Herald assets by purchasing the former publisher of the newspaper, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company Young India (YI) Limited, in which they had an 86% share.