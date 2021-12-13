India CBSE Class X 'misogynist' question dropped after controversy reaches Parliament

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 07:02 pm

A comprehension passage from the CBSE's Class X English board examination had sparked controversy.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has removed a controversial comprehension passage from its Class X English board examination. The three-paragraph passage on families, women, and child discipline was included in one set of the test on Saturday. Students who attempted the question will now get full marks. Earlier Monday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had raised the issue in Parliament.

Context Why does this story matter?

The passage had prompted criticism for encouraging "gender stereotyping" and endorsing "regressive notions." The passage was described as "blatantly misogynist" and "disgusting" by many parliamentarians. Led by Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Union Muslim League, Nationalist Congress Party, and the National Conference staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi demanded an apology from the CBSE and the Narendra Modi government.

Information What did CBSE say about the passage?

The CBSE said issued a statement saying the passage has been removed because it is "not in accordance with the guidelines." "It has been decided to drop passage No. 1 and its accompanying questions of the Question Paper Series JSK/1," it said. "To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will also be awarded to students," it added.

Information CBSE expresses regret; vows action

Further, the CBSE said it regretted the "unfortunate incident." It said, it is "committed to equity and excellence in education and promotes inclusiveness and gender sensitivity." It said it will set up an expert committee to avoid such instances in the future.

Twitter Post 'Downright disgusting,' says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Most #CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting.



Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth.



Kids, do your best.

Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2021

Passage What did the passage say?

The passage included phrases such as "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over the children." It said that a mother could only acquire obedience over her children by embracing her husband's manner of doing things. "Women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems," read another part of the passage.

Further, the passage said that children and servants will become indisciplined if women refuse to obey their husbands. "The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist...In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and the mother deprived herself, in fact of the means of discipline," another portion of the passage read.