Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over 'shoe-incident', BJP hits back

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 03, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the parliament drew heavy criticism from the BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in Parliament and sought an apology from him. Gandhi alleged some leaders from Manipur were forced to remove their shoes when they visited Shah's residence in New Delhi. "This represents the idea of a union of states versus the idea of a king," he said.

Context Why does the story matter?

Gandhi was leading the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's speech from the Opposition side.

According to Gandhi, Shah himself was wearing a pair of slippers, while the politicians from Manipur were asked to take off their shoes.

Gandhi's remarks drew heavy criticism and provoked immediate reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliament.

Information Have proof of the incident: Gandhi

Gandhi said a leader from Manipur visited him recently and told him he felt insulted over the alleged incident. "Why is it that in the Home Minister's house the Home Minister can wear his chappals but a delegation of Manipuris cannot? This is not the way to deal with the people of India," he added. Gandhi claimed to have proof of the incident.

Quote 'I will show you the photo'

"I will show you the photo. This is not the way to treat the people of India. It reflects the mentality that I am bigger than you. That is why I will wear my shoes and you will not," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

Reaction BJP accuses Gandhi of hurting religious sentiments

Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Gandhi for bringing a "very ridiculous" charge against the home minister. "Can he make such comments about our religious traditions in this House? He is attacking religious traditions. It is an attack on religious traditions of all of us," he added. "Tradition is that they take off their shoes and you do too," Gandhi replied.

Quote Former Congress leader digs previous incident, mocks Congress

Former Congress leader and the current Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma dug up an old incident to taunt Gandhi and the Congress. "Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency," he tweeted.

Twitter Post 'The people of India know it well'

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency.



High command mindset is INC’s be all and end all. The people of India know it well. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2022