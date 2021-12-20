India Scientist arrested in Delhi court blast case attempts suicide

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 02:00 pm

DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria was arrested last week.

A scientist arrested for allegedly planting explosives at a court in Delhi has been hospitalized after he complained of vomiting and stomach pain. Delhi Police said Bharat Bhushan Kataria, 47, attempted suicide by consuming liquid hand wash while in police custody. He is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is said to be stable.

Details Kataria found unconscious on Saturday

Image source: Michael Coghlan/Flickr (Representational).

Kataria, who is employed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was found unconscious on Saturday night. After his health condition deteriorated, a judge approved a two-day judicial custody for him and directed his admission to AIIMS. He remains under observation at the hospital. "We spoke to the doctors and they said he had consumed hand wash," an official said according to PTI.

Arrest Scientist planted explosives to kill ex-neighbor

The scientist was questioned by Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday and arrested later that day. He is accused of planting explosives on the premises of the capital city's Rohini court earlier this month. Police said his motive was to kill his former neighbor Amit Vashisht, a lawyer. The two had been involved in a dispute and had filed several cases against each other.

Quote Kataria misleading the investigation: Police

Police alleges Kataria is not cooperating in the probe. "He is misleading and manipulating the investigation team by evading questioning. He is uncooperative and is using all means to avoid interrogation," an official told PTI.

Incident What had happened at Rohini court?

Image source: wp paarz/Flickr (Representational).

On December 9, Kataria had entered the Rohini court dressed as a lawyer. He reportedly escaped within minutes after placing a lunchbox containing explosives. It led to a low-intensity blast and injured head constable Rajeev. Police officials said the explosive device was not correctly assembled and only the detonator exploded. The damage would have been greater if the explosive went off, they added.