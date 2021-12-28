India Mandaviya meets protesting doctors, urges them to call off strike

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 07:16 pm

Protesting doctors, who braved police crackdown on Monday, have demanded an apology.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of protesting doctors and urged them to call off their strike. Doctors have been protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling and have called for a nationwide boycott of work from Wednesday. The protesting doctors are yet to take a decision on the central government's request.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Health Minister's statement comes after doctors' bodies called for a withdrawal of healthcare services starting at 8 am on December 29. Health services have already been hit at government-run hospitals in the capital and patients were seen waiting in queues outside medical facilities. The protesting doctors allege they are overworked due to the long delay in counseling for a new batch of doctors.

Statement Matter is sub judice, Mandaviya says

Mandaviya said the government is unable to go ahead with the counseling as the matter is sub judice. The issue is notably being heard by the Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled for January 6. "We request the court to expedite the issue so that the counseling can be started at the earliest," the Health Minister told reporters.

Response Doctors demand written apology for 'police brutality'

However, protesting doctors said after the meeting that the strike is still on. They have demanded a written apology for alleged police brutality against the protesters in Delhi. Dr. Manish, the president of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), said a meeting will be held at 8 pm on Tuesday to decide the future course of action.

Protest Doctors' protest turned violent on Monday

On Monday, the protest by doctors took a violent turn as many of them were allegedly manhandled by the Delhi Police. The police, however, denied the allegations. Another standoff was reported on Tuesday as doctors were stopped from marching to the Supreme Court as part of their protest. Police officials shut the gates at Safdarjung Hospital to prevent the protesters from leaving.