India Doctors stopped at Delhi hospital as NEET counseling protest escalates

Doctors stopped at Delhi hospital as NEET counseling protest escalates

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 09:51 am

Several doctors' bodies have joined the protest over a delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling.

Resident doctors in Delhi had another standoff with the police on Tuesday after they were stopped from marching to the Supreme Court. Police officials shut all gates at Safdarjung Hospital to prevent the protesters from leaving. This comes a day after a police crackdown on protesting doctors in the national capital amid protests over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling.

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctors' bodies have threatened a nationwide shutdown at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi and several other states. There are also concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Moreover, protesting doctors allege they are overworked and operating at a much lesser capacity due to the long delay in counseling for a new batch of doctors.

Statement Doctors call for nationwide strike

The Federation of All India Medical Association has urged doctors across the country to withdraw from providing healthcare services starting at 8 am on December 29. FAIMA said the medical fraternity stands "absolutely shocked at the sheer display of unprovoked brute force by Delhi Police on our colleagues." "We remind the authorities that FAIMA and its associated RDAs had shown great restraint till now."

Twitter Post You can read the full letter here

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors." pic.twitter.com/lOPaGcx2oz — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Details Police detained doctors, filed cases

On Monday, protesting doctors in Delhi were reportedly marching toward the residence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. But Delhi Police officials allegedly manhandled some of them and detained many at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station. Police also filed cases against the protesting doctors. Meanwhile, some 5,000 to 6,000 resident doctors in the city had boycotted work on Monday, including COVID-19 duties, reports said.

Information Police denies allegations

The police, on the other hand, denied accusations of using excessive force or abusing the protesting doctors. Officials of the force, however, added that 12 protesters were detained and later released.