Inter beat Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup: Stats

Inter Milan staged a stunning comeback to beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 in their second match of the FIFA Club World Cup. The match, played at Seattle's Lumen Field on June 21, 2025, saw Ryoma Watanabe score for Urawa before Lautaro Martinez and Valentin Carboni turned the tide in Inter's favor. This victory marks Cristian Chivu's first win as Inter manager after a draw against Monterrey in their opening game. Here's more.

Match dynamics Urawa take lead in 1st half Despite Inter's dominance in the first half, it was Urawa who drew first blood. A counter-attack gave Watanabe a chance to score, which he did with precision. The goal came against the run of play in the 11th minute of the contest. Inter controlled possession and created more chances but failed to find the back of the net before half-time.

Comeback Martinez scores to level the game The second half saw Inter continue their attacking play, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Francesco Pio Esposito coming on as substitutes. Despite Urawa's resolute defense, Inter kept pushing for an equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the 78th minute when Martinez scored an overhead kick from a Nicolo Barella corner, leveling the match at 1-1.

Match conclusion Carboni's late goal hands Inter win and three vital points In stoppage time, Inter substitute Valentin Carboni capitalized on a loose ball in the box to score the winner against a fatigued Urawa defense. The late goal sealed a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Inter Milan, ensuring they secured all three points and move to top place in Group E of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter own 4 points from 2 matches and are ahead of River Plate.

Information A look at the match stats Inter clocked 26 attempts with 4 shots on target. Urawa Reds had three shots on target from 5 attempts. Inter owned 82% ball possession and had 91% pass accuracy fom 813 passes.